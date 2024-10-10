Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.
  • He accumulated at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
  • Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
  • In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 10
69 Points 5
42 Goals 2
27 Assists 3

