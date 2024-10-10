Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.

He accumulated at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.

Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 69 Points 5 42 Goals 2 27 Assists 3

