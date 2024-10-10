HCHS cross country teams win Sorghum Run at Morgan County Published 9:40 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County cross country team had a stellar performance Tuesday at Morgan County in the Morgan County Sorghum Run.

“We had a great performance today. I can’t say enough about how hard these kids competed,” Harlan County cross country coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “The challenge heading into this meet was to have the intensity and focus that’s expected in this program. I thought we were ready to roll from the gun to the line, and that’s what I expect from these teams every single time we meet. This was the best we’ve looked (on all fronts) this season. I’m super proud of them.”