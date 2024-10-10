Hawks vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23
Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
The Brooklyn Nets go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: Hawks (-7.5)
- Total: 220.5
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Nets 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Nets
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|110.4
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.
- Bogdanovic recorded 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Nets’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Cameron Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game last season while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Thomas was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.2 per game.
- Dennis Schroder averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|-7.5
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Hawks or Nets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Nets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|+7.5
|10/25
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|10/27
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|10/29
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.