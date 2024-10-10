Hawks vs. Nets Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Brooklyn Nets go up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Tickets

Hawks vs. Nets 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Nets
118.3 Points Avg. 110.4
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3
46.5% Field Goal % 45.6%
36.4% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season while also adding 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.
  • Bogdanovic recorded 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Nets’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Cameron Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game last season while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
  • Thomas was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.2 per game.
  • Dennis Schroder averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Nets Home -7.5
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Hawks Away +7.5
10/25 Magic Away
10/27 Bucks Home
10/29 Nuggets Home
10/30 Grizzlies Away
11/1 Bulls Home

