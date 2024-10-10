Harlan County Public Schools receive KSA scores Published 9:08 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Harlan County School District received top (Blue) ratings for eight of the districts schools on the Kentucky Summative Assessment, the results of which were released last week.

According to a press release, schools across the Harlan County School District collectively received eight Blue ratings, the top rating possible in the Kentucky accountability system. The district also received three Green ratings, which is the second highest rating and six Yellow ratings which is the third highest rating. No Harlan County School District school received any rating below the top three possible rating categories.

Cawood Elementary School scored Blue at both the elementary and middle school level, leading the district. Cawood Elementary is the third highest scoring elementary school in the state of Kentucky and second highest scoring middle school.

Green Hills Elementary also received Blue rankings at both the elementary and middle school levels. Blue rankings also went to Black Mountain Elementary, Evarts Elementary, JACES, and Wallins Elementary.

All K-8 schools in Kentucky receive two accountability scores, one for the elementary level and one for middle school.

The Kentucky Department of Education’s website at https://www.education.ky.gov explains performance levels are expressed using a color-coded rating system that includes five levels from highest to lowest: Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red.

Students in Kentucky take the Kentucky Summative Assessments to comply with state and federal testing requirements. The Kentucky Summative Assessments are developed by Kentucky teachers and hold to the Kentucky Academic Standards in each area. KSA are administered to Kentucky public school students in grades 3 – 8, 10, and 11. Assessments cover areas including mathematics and reading at all grades and writing, social studies, science, and editing and mechanics once per grade band (elementary, middle, and high). The assessments measure student proficiency and progress on state content standards.

“We are proud of the hard work our students put forth in order to excel on the Kentucky Summative Assessment,” states the Harlan County Public Schools social media outlet. “We are equally proud of the dedication and quality instruction being delivered by our staff which equips our students to perform at such high levels on the Kentucky Summative Assessment.”

For more information, go to the Harlan County Public Schools Facebook page.