Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:37 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist averaged 17:31 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

Nyquist had 75 points last season, getting at least one point in 53 different games.

Nyquist had five goals and 19 assists on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15%, and he averaged 1.9 shots per game.

In 81 games played last season, he put up 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 4 75 Points 5 23 Goals 2 52 Assists 3

