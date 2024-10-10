Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist averaged 17:31 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.
  • Nyquist had 75 points last season, getting at least one point in 53 different games.
  • Nyquist had five goals and 19 assists on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15%, and he averaged 1.9 shots per game.
  • In 81 games played last season, he put up 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
  • The Stars did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 4
75 Points 5
23 Goals 2
52 Assists 3

