Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:37 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars play on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -238, Under: +180) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Forsberg had a plus-minus of +16, and averaged 18:54 on the ice.

Forsberg had 94 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.

He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

In 82 games, he had 94 points, with 29 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 4 94 Points 4 48 Goals 3 46 Assists 1

