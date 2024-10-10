Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.
  • He accumulated at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.
  • He had a 7% shooting percentage, taking 2.3 shots per game.
  • In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.
  • The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas
80 Games 2
47 Points 0
13 Goals 0
34 Assists 0

