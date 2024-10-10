Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.
- He accumulated at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.
- On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.
- He had a 7% shooting percentage, taking 2.3 shots per game.
- In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.
Stars Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|80
|Games
|2
|47
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|34
|Assists
|0
