Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Dallas Stars. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +15.

He accumulated at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.

On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.

He had a 7% shooting percentage, taking 2.3 shots per game.

In 80 games, he had 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

With a goal differential of +62, it was third-best in the league.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 2 47 Points 0 13 Goals 0 34 Assists 0

