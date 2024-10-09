Week 6 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:51 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Week 6 of the 2024 campaign is upon us, so which players can we count on to score a touchdown during this week’s 14-game schedule? Keep reading as we review all of the players with the top anytime TD prop bets on the board, including Derrick Henry, who holds this week’s most favorable odds at -360.

Top Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-360) Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders

Ravens vs. Commanders Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-210) Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers

Falcons vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jordan Mason, 49ers (-190) Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks

49ers vs. Seahawks Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145) Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals

Packers vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (-130) Week 6: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Seahawks vs. 49ers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Kenneth Walker III’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jayden Reed, Packers (-125) Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals

Packers vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Jayden Reed’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-120) Week 6: Panthers vs. Falcons

Panthers vs. Falcons Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Conner, Cardinals (-115) Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers

Cardinals vs. Packers Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on James Conner’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Deebo Samuel, 49ers (+120) Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks

49ers vs. Seahawks Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Deebo Samuel’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Drake London, Falcons (+120) Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers

Falcons vs. Panthers Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Drake London’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+125) Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens

Commanders vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+125) Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens

Commanders vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jeremy McNichols’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Zay Flowers, Ravens (+130) Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders

Ravens vs. Commanders Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Zay Flowers’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Lamar Jackson, Ravens (+135) Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders

Ravens vs. Commanders Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Lamar Jackson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jayden Daniels, Commanders (+135) Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens

Commanders vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

