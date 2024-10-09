Week 6 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 10:51 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Week 6 of the 2024 campaign is upon us, so which players can we count on to score a touchdown during this week’s 14-game schedule? Keep reading as we review all of the players with the top anytime TD prop bets on the board, including Derrick Henry, who holds this week’s most favorable odds at -360.
Top Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Derrick Henry, Ravens (-360)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 6
- Receiving TDs: 1
Derrick Henry's anytime TD prop
Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-210)
- Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Bijan Robinson's anytime TD prop
Jordan Mason, 49ers (-190)
- Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jordan Mason's anytime TD prop
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145)
- Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Josh Jacobs' anytime TD prop
Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (-130)
- Week 6: Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
Kenneth Walker III's anytime TD prop
Jayden Reed, Packers (-125)
- Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 2
Jayden Reed's anytime TD prop
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-120)
- Week 6: Panthers vs. Falcons
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
Chuba Hubbard's anytime TD prop
James Conner, Cardinals (-115)
- Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
James Conner's anytime TD prop
Deebo Samuel, 49ers (+120)
- Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
Deebo Samuel's anytime TD prop
Drake London, Falcons (+120)
- Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 3
Drake London's anytime TD prop
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+125)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 0
Brian Robinson Jr.'s anytime TD prop
Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+125)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jeremy McNichols' anytime TD prop
Zay Flowers, Ravens (+130)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 1
Zay Flowers' anytime TD prop
Lamar Jackson, Ravens (+135)
- Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
Lamar Jackson's anytime TD prop
Jayden Daniels, Commanders (+135)
- Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
- Rushing TDs: 4
- Receiving TDs: 0
Jayden Daniels' anytime TD prop
