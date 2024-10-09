Week 6 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Published 10:51 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 6 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Week 6 of the 2024 campaign is upon us, so which players can we count on to score a touchdown during this week’s 14-game schedule? Keep reading as we review all of the players with the top anytime TD prop bets on the board, including Derrick Henry, who holds this week’s most favorable odds at -360.

Top Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-360)

  • Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 6
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-210)

  • Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jordan Mason, 49ers (-190)

  • Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • Rushing TDs: 3
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jordan Mason’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145)

  • Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (-130)

  • Week 6: Seahawks vs. 49ers
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • Rushing TDs: 4
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Kenneth Walker III’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jayden Reed, Packers (-125)

  • Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 2
  • Bet on Jayden Reed’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-120)

  • Week 6: Panthers vs. Falcons
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

James Conner, Cardinals (-115)

  • Week 6: Cardinals vs. Packers
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 3
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on James Conner’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Deebo Samuel, 49ers (+120)

  • Week 6: 49ers vs. Seahawks
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • Rushing TDs: 1
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Deebo Samuel’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Drake London, Falcons (+120)

  • Week 6: Falcons vs. Panthers
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 3
  • Bet on Drake London’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+125)

  • Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 5
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (+125)

  • Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 3
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jeremy McNichols’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Zay Flowers, Ravens (+130)

  • Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 0
  • Receiving TDs: 1
  • Bet on Zay Flowers’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (+135)

  • Week 6: Ravens vs. Commanders
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 2
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Lamar Jackson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Jayden Daniels, Commanders (+135)

  • Week 6: Commanders vs. Ravens
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Rushing TDs: 4
  • Receiving TDs: 0
  • Bet on Jayden Daniels’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM

