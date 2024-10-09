Tennessee vs. Florida: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 12 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Gators will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Florida has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

