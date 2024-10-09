Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10

Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 10

Currently, the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mavrik Bourque C Out Undisclosed
Jason Robertson LW Out Foot

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Stars Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Stars scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (294 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Dallas conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+62) made them third-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • With 266 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Predators had the league’s 10th-best offense.
  • Nashville gave up 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +18, they were 14th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-118) Predators (-102) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Print Article

SportsPlus