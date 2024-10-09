Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10
Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Currently, the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mavrik Bourque
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jason Robertson
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Stars Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Stars scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (294 total, 3.6 per game).
- Dallas conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+62) made them third-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- With 266 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Predators had the league’s 10th-best offense.
- Nashville gave up 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +18, they were 14th in the league.
Stars vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-118)
|Predators (-102)
|6.5
