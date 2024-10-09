Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 10 Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Currently, the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mavrik Bourque C Out Undisclosed Jason Robertson LW Out Foot

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Stars Season Insights (2023-24)

The Stars scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (294 total, 3.6 per game).

Dallas conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+62) made them third-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

With 266 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Predators had the league’s 10th-best offense.

Nashville gave up 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the league.

With a goal differential of +18, they were 14th in the league.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-118) Predators (-102) 6.5

