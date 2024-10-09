SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
With seven games on the SEC Week 7 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Vanderbilt (+13.5) against Kentucky is the best bet against the spread, while the Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See even more stats and insights on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 2.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: UMass +27.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 20.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 7.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: South Carolina +21.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 16.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 7.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets
Under 63.5 – Ole Miss vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 54.5 – Missouri vs. UMass
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Total: 48 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Over 50.5 – South Carolina vs. Alabama
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 50.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 55.5 – Florida vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 53.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 7 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|5-1 (3-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 16.7
|413.3 / 318.0
|Texas
|5-0 (1-0 SEC)
|45.0 / 7.0
|513.4 / 228.2
|LSU
|4-1 (1-0 SEC)
|35.2 / 21.6
|467.4 / 353.6
|Georgia
|4-1 (2-1 SEC)
|32.0 / 14.4
|421.4 / 298.0
|Arkansas
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 19.2
|484.8 / 321.5
|Missouri
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|31.2 / 17.8
|428.6 / 277.6
|Tennessee
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|46.0 / 9.4
|519.0 / 227.6
|Vanderbilt
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 25.6
|367.0 / 346.0
|Ole Miss
|5-1 (1-1 SEC)
|44.0 / 7.5
|577.0 / 267.7
|Alabama
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|44.6 / 20.0
|468.2 / 336.2
|Oklahoma
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|28.6 / 16.0
|297.8 / 324.2
|Florida
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|30.2 / 24.4
|411.2 / 395.0
|South Carolina
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 19.0
|360.0 / 296.8
|Kentucky
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|22.0 / 13.4
|321.6 / 244.2
|Mississippi State
|1-4 (0-2 SEC)
|27.4 / 31.6
|380.2 / 437.8
|Auburn
|2-4 (0-3 SEC)
|30.0 / 20.8
|444.5 / 337.7
