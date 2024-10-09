SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7 Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

With seven games on the SEC Week 7 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Vanderbilt (+13.5) against Kentucky is the best bet against the spread, while the Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See even more stats and insights on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 7 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 2.3 points

Kentucky by 2.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: UMass +27.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen

Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 20.1 points

Missouri by 20.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 7.6 points

Texas by 7.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: South Carolina +21.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide

South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 16.4 points

Alabama by 16.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 7.3 points

Ole Miss by 7.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Best Week 7 SEC Total Bets

Under 63.5 – Ole Miss vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Under 54.5 – Missouri vs. UMass

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen

Missouri Tigers at UMass Minutemen Projected Total: 48 points

48 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Over 50.5 – South Carolina vs. Alabama

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide

South Carolina Gamecocks at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 50.3 points

50.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Under 55.5 – Florida vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 53.3 points

53.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Week 7 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 5-1 (3-0 SEC) 31.0 / 16.7 413.3 / 318.0 Texas 5-0 (1-0 SEC) 45.0 / 7.0 513.4 / 228.2 LSU 4-1 (1-0 SEC) 35.2 / 21.6 467.4 / 353.6 Georgia 4-1 (2-1 SEC) 32.0 / 14.4 421.4 / 298.0 Arkansas 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.0 / 19.2 484.8 / 321.5 Missouri 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 31.2 / 17.8 428.6 / 277.6 Tennessee 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 46.0 / 9.4 519.0 / 227.6 Vanderbilt 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 37.6 / 25.6 367.0 / 346.0 Ole Miss 5-1 (1-1 SEC) 44.0 / 7.5 577.0 / 267.7 Alabama 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 44.6 / 20.0 468.2 / 336.2 Oklahoma 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 28.6 / 16.0 297.8 / 324.2 Florida 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 30.2 / 24.4 411.2 / 395.0 South Carolina 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 28.0 / 19.0 360.0 / 296.8 Kentucky 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 22.0 / 13.4 321.6 / 244.2 Mississippi State 1-4 (0-2 SEC) 27.4 / 31.6 380.2 / 437.8 Auburn 2-4 (0-3 SEC) 30.0 / 20.8 444.5 / 337.7

