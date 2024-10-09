October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:33 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024
In a Wednesday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens is a game to catch.
Information on live coverage of today’s NHL action is available for you.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch October 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.