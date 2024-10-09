October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:33 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

In a Wednesday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens is a game to catch.

Information on live coverage of today’s NHL action is available for you.

How to Watch October 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.