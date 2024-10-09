How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Wednesday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park.
How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 9
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- When: 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- When: 5:08 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA)
New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: TBS
- When: 7:08 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- When: 9:08 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
