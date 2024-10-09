Black Bears capture fourth straight 50th District title Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

The third time was not only the charm Tuesday night for the Harlan County boys soccer team, it also resulted in a four-peat for the Black Bears at the James A. Cawood field.

After losing twice to Middlesboro during the regular season, Harlan County got two goals from sophomore Luther Gross and another valiant midfield effort by sophomore Braylee Kazy in a thrilling, 2-1 50th District championship victory over the rival Yellow Jackets.

The district championship was the fourth in a row for the Black Bears, and set off a jubilant celebration by Harlan County fans and parents when the scoreboard clock expired.

“Four in a row, and it feels like the first one,” Harlan County coach Tommy Key said. “Every one of them has been different, with different circumstances, different kinds of teams, different characters and it’s a new feeling over again. It’s hard to explain.”

“Man, it’s a great feeling and I’m so happy to win it here,” added Black Bears senior goalkeeper Travis Burkhart, who was credited with 10 saves.

“It hits hard and it hits deep that it’s the last time for us seniors that we’ll ever play on this field ever again, and to win it one more time is just an unbelievable feeling.”

The game was scoreless until the 19th minute, when Gross eluded a Middlesboro defender and drilled the ball past Yellow Jackets freshman goalkeeper Dalton Fleet.

Twice during the final eight minutes of the first half, Gross misfired from close range, once on a header that sailed high over the net, and another chance that slipped just outside the left post.

Middlesboro’s best first-half scoring opportunity came when junior Brent Thompson found himself on Burkhart’s doorstep in front of the net, but was thwarted by the determined effort of a pair of Harlan County defenders.

Gross scored again in the 44th minute on a picture-perfect header that was set up on a corner kick from senior standout Bradley Brock.

Named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player following the match, Gross credited the five outgoing seniors, Burkhart, Brock, Ray Splawn, Keaton Simpson and Josh Rigney for their leadership and friendships.

“It’s kind of sad, honestly, that it’s the last year for our seniors,” Gross said. “They’re all like best friends and brothers to us. Without the seniors we could not have had this (championship).”

Key praised Gross and said he looks forward to having the talented forward for two more years.

“Luther sacrificed a lot his first two years for the seniors that I’ve got now,” Key said. “Next year you’ll get to see how good he really is. I expect big things from him.”

With his team clinging to a 2-0 lead, Harlan County junior Trevor Farley’s defensive play against a charging Middlesboro striker with just over seven minutes remaining stymied the Yellow Jackets.

Middlesboro scored its lone goal on a penalty kick by freshman Bryson Heck in the 76th minute.

Burkhart made two additional saves during the final three minutes of the contest, a majority of which was played on the Middlesboro end of the field.

“It was very physical out there,” Middlesboro coach Jeff McClelland said. “We fought hard and just came up a little short. We played hard too late; I feel like we came out kind of flat in the first half. We played much better in the second half, but it was just too little, too late.

“Harlan County’s a good team. They play very physical all the time. Every time we play them they’re extra physical, and we just didn’t get the shots.”

For a second straight night, Kazy was a difference-maker from his midfield position, and drew praise for a second straight night from Key.

“I never have to tell that kid to do anything,” Key said. “He knows what to do. He studies the game, he’s at practice every day, and he don’t run out of juice. He’s everywhere.

“He knows what he needs to do to win, and that’s all he does.”

Gross led the group of five Black Bears named to the all-district tournament team. Burkhart, Brock, Splawn and Simpson were also named to the elite squad, while Thompson, junior Aiden Larew and senior DeAndre Lightfoot garnered all-district tournament team honors for Middlesboro.

Both teams advance to the 13th Region Tournament, with official dates yet to be determined.