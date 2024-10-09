Bike and Car Show delights vehicle enthusiasts Published 9:03 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club Harlan Chapter held its Fall installment of their Bike and Car show on Sunday, Oct. 6, to help raise funds for the club’s charitable activities.

Folks filed into the Hardees and Family Dollar parking lot in Harlan on a sunny Sunday to check out a collection of custom motorcycles and cars, taking time not only to view the vehicles on display but also to chat, purchase merchandise, and simply have a good time.

Jaysin Stallard, Treasurer for the Harlan Chapter of the Southern Brothers, talked about the purpose of the Bike and Car Show and some of the upcoming activities for which the proceeds of the show will be used.

“Everything went well,” Stallard said of the event. “Luckily, we were able to cover most of the cost of the shirts with sponsors, we take sponsors for the Fall show. We always put the sponsors names on the shirts to give them their props, and then the money we make at the show we plan to give right back to the community.”

Stallard explained the Southern Brothers will split the proceeds from this year’s Fall show between the Boys and Girls Club and for a pizza party at a local nursing home. He noted money made at the shows always goes to a good cause.

The club also is preparing for their yearly Christmas toy drive.

“In December, we’re doing our toy drive,” Stallard said. “We really want to get out there and let people see us doing our thing so they’ll know they can bring some toys for the toy drive. We’re going to be doing that for the fourth year in a row, we usually give out over 700 gifts to local children.”

Toys can be donated for the Christmas toy drive until mid-December.

“We usually pick a Sunday a week or two before Christmas and will set up along KY 38 and give out the gifts,” Stallard said. “The gifts have to be in no later than mid-December, usually around Dec. 10 or 15.”

Stallard said those who wish to donate items for the toy drive can simply bring the gifts to Slingin’ Ink in Evarts, and they will take it from there.

“Any new or lightly used toys or clothing, any of that is always appreciated,” Stallard said.

The Southern Brothers are adding a new event this year just in time for Halloween.

“We’d like to let the public know we’re doing a new thing this year called Saddlebags of Snacks, it’s our take on Trunk or Treat. We’re going to do that on Oct. 27.”

Stallard said Saddlebags of Snacks will be happening on Oct. 27, in Wallins at Terrys Fork Road.

“Help support us, so we can help support you,” Stallard says.