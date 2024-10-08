Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 29th-ranked passing defense (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Levis be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Colts? Before making that decision, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Levis is 33rd at his position and 140th in the league in fantasy points, with 31.3 (7.8 per game).

In his past three games, Levis is 48-of-66 for 477 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 55 yards on nine carries. He has picked up 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Will Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

