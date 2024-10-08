Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 31st-ranked run defense (157 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Colts this week, should Spears be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 48th at his position and 190th overall in the NFL, Spears has 22.3 fantasy points (5.6 per game).

Spears has 23 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown, plus 65 receiving yards on eight catches (eight targets) in his past three games. He has accumulated 19.1 fantasy points (6.4 per game) in that span.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Spears picked up 3.1 fantasy points — 6 carries, 20 yards — in Week 2 against the New York Jets, which was his worst game of the season.

