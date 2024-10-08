Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Wideout Treylon Burks faces a matchup against the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Colts this week, should Burks be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 2.1

2.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Burks is 137th at his position and 366th in the league in fantasy points, with 2.5 (0.6 per game).

Burks has picked up 22 yards receiving, on two catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 2.2 fantasy points (0.7 per game) during his past three games.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Treylon Burks put up a season-high 1.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 13 yards.

Add Burks to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!