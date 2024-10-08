Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (157 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Pollard worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his game against the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Pollard has 45.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game) — 25th at his position, 83rd in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Pollard has averaged 10.0 fantasy points (29.9 total). He has rushed for 164 yards on 45 carries, with one touchdown, and has 75 yards receiving on 10 catches (12 targets).

Tony Pollard picked up 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

