Lady Bears break school record with 21st win in sweep of Harlan Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

From a school low four wins in 2019, the Harlan County Lady Bears increased their win total in each of the five seasons that followed.

They reached 21 on Monday in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 win at Harlan that helped the Lady Bears clinch a tie for the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament. Harlan County improved to 21-5 on the season, breaking the previous school record of 20-9 in 2013. The Lady Bears are only win away from the county record set in 2016 when Harlan finished 22-10.

“This is a special group of girls, and we can’t say enough how much we appreciate all of their hard work,” Harlan County assistant coach Gregory York said. “Last year we were able to tie the record and then lost in region before we were able to break it, so to come right back this year and break the record in the regular season is a huge accomplishment.”

Harlan stayed closed through the first half of all three sets before the Lady Bears pulled away late.

HCHS raced to a 9-3 lead in the first set on a Kalista Dunn kill before Harlan fought back, getting within one at 11-10 on a Kaylee Roark ace. A Kylee Hoiska block started a 12-3 run to end the set, including a couple of aces by Savannah Hill.

Harlan pulled even at 14-14 in the second set before Harlan County reeled off 11 unanswered points.

The Lady Dragons pulled within one, at 12-11, in the third set before Harlan County closed with a 13-2 run that featured points by Dunn and Ashton Evans.

Hill recorded 15 aces, 19 assists and three digs to lead Harlan County. Hoiska had eight kills, two blocks three digs and one ace. Sophie Day contributed five kills, four aces and one dig. Dunn had four kills, six digs and two aces. Evans added dour kills, three digs and one ace. Ashlynn Williamson had three aces, three digs and one assist. Alexis Adams added two digs.

No stats were available for Harlan.

Harlan County returns to action Thursday at Jackson County. Harlan (7-14) will face another tough test Tuesday at home against Whitley County.

———

The Lady Bears won 21-15, 21-9 in the freshman match and 21-8, 21-16 in junior varsity action.