How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10
Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this game.
Predators vs. Stars Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent went over 6 combined goals in 52 of 88 games last season.
- Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.
- These two teams averaged a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.8 more than this one’s total.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.
- In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Stars were third.
- The Stars were eighth in the league in goals conceded, and the Predators were 13th.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -117
- The Predators were favored on the moneyline 44 times last season, and went 27-17 in those games.
- Nashville went 23-14 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -117 or shorter.
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.9% in this game.
Stars Moneyline: -103
- The Stars were an underdog 17 times last season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.
- Dallas won seven of its 14 games last season when an underdog by -103 or longer on the moneyline.
- The win probability for the Stars, implied from the moneyline, is 50.7%.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Dallas 3
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg was critical to Nashville’s offense last season, recording 94 points in 82 games.
- Roman Josi was another of Nashville’s key contributors last season, tallying 85 total points (23 goals and 62 assists).
- Nashville’s scoring effort last season was aided by Steven Stamkos’ 85 points, including 41 assists.
- In 64 games played last season, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) surrendered 173 goals.
Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Jason Robertson was a top offensive contributor for his team last season with 80 points (one per game). He totaled 29 goals and 51 assists in 82 games (playing 18:19 per game).
- Wyatt Johnston was crucial for Dallas’ offense with 65 total points (0.8 per game), including 32 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.
- Dallas’ Roope Hintz had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) last season.
- Jake Oettinger had a .905 save percentage (31st in the league) last season, conceding 140 goals (2.7 goals against average). He compiled a 35-14-4 record between the pipes for Dallas.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|–
|Home
|-117
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Away
|–
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
Stars’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-103
|10/12/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|10/13/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|–
|10/15/2024
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
