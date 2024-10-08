How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this game.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Stars Picks

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent went over 6 combined goals in 52 of 88 games last season.
  • Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.
  • These two teams averaged a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.8 more than this one’s total.
  • Combined, these teams surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.
  • In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Stars were third.
  • The Stars were eighth in the league in goals conceded, and the Predators were 13th.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -117

  • The Predators were favored on the moneyline 44 times last season, and went 27-17 in those games.
  • Nashville went 23-14 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -117 or shorter.
  • The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.9% in this game.

Stars Moneyline: -103

  • The Stars were an underdog 17 times last season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.
  • Dallas won seven of its 14 games last season when an underdog by -103 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The win probability for the Stars, implied from the moneyline, is 50.7%.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg was critical to Nashville’s offense last season, recording 94 points in 82 games.
  • Roman Josi was another of Nashville’s key contributors last season, tallying 85 total points (23 goals and 62 assists).
  • Nashville’s scoring effort last season was aided by Steven Stamkos’ 85 points, including 41 assists.
  • In 64 games played last season, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) surrendered 173 goals.

Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Jason Robertson was a top offensive contributor for his team last season with 80 points (one per game). He totaled 29 goals and 51 assists in 82 games (playing 18:19 per game).
  • Wyatt Johnston was crucial for Dallas’ offense with 65 total points (0.8 per game), including 32 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.
  • Dallas’ Roope Hintz had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) last season.
  • Jake Oettinger had a .905 save percentage (31st in the league) last season, conceding 140 goals (2.7 goals against average). He compiled a 35-14-4 record between the pipes for Dallas.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Stars Home -117
10/12/2024 Red Wings Away
10/15/2024 Kraken Home
10/17/2024 Oilers Home

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Predators Away -103
10/12/2024 Islanders Home
10/13/2024 Kraken Home
10/15/2024 Sharks Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

