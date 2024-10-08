How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10 Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Thursday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this game.

Predators vs. Stars Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent went over 6 combined goals in 52 of 88 games last season.

Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.

These two teams averaged a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.8 more than this one’s total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.

In terms of goals scored, the Predators were 10th in the league, and the Stars were third.

The Stars were eighth in the league in goals conceded, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -117

The Predators were favored on the moneyline 44 times last season, and went 27-17 in those games.

Nashville went 23-14 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -117 or shorter.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.9% in this game.

Stars Moneyline: -103

The Stars were an underdog 17 times last season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 52.9%, of those games.

Dallas won seven of its 14 games last season when an underdog by -103 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Stars, implied from the moneyline, is 50.7%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg was critical to Nashville’s offense last season, recording 94 points in 82 games.

Roman Josi was another of Nashville’s key contributors last season, tallying 85 total points (23 goals and 62 assists).

Nashville’s scoring effort last season was aided by Steven Stamkos’ 85 points, including 41 assists.

In 64 games played last season, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) surrendered 173 goals.

Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)

Jason Robertson was a top offensive contributor for his team last season with 80 points (one per game). He totaled 29 goals and 51 assists in 82 games (playing 18:19 per game).

Wyatt Johnston was crucial for Dallas’ offense with 65 total points (0.8 per game), including 32 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.

Dallas’ Roope Hintz had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) last season.

Jake Oettinger had a .905 save percentage (31st in the league) last season, conceding 140 goals (2.7 goals against average). He compiled a 35-14-4 record between the pipes for Dallas.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars – Home -117 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away – 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home –

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Predators – Away -103 10/12/2024 Islanders – Home – 10/13/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/15/2024 Sharks – Home –

Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

