Harlan High School receives highest academic rating Published 9:00 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The Harlan Independent School District’s Harlan High School was one of only 24 schools in the state to score the highest academic rating on the 2024 Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA).

The Kentucky Department of Education’s website at https://www.education.ky.gov states the KSAs are annual assessments given in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 to Kentucky public school students.

“These assessments are Kentucky’s measure of student proficiency and progress on the state content standards. These standards establish goals for what all students should know and be able to do in each grade. KSA are online assessments with only a small percentage of accommodated students taking it on paper. It goes beyond multiple-choice questions to include extended response and technology-enhanced items for students to demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” states the Kentucky Department of Education website.

According to a press release, Harlan High School regularly performs well, outdistancing much of the region and state in academic assessment outcomes for students. High ACT scores and rankings in the top 10 in nearly every area of assessment placed Harlan High School as one of only 24 high schools in the state to achieve the highest overall performance rating. Harlan High School received the 18th highest overall index score among Kentucky high schools.

“Consistently performing at a high level takes a dedicated team of individuals extremely focused on improving student achievement year after year,” said Superintendent C.D. Morton. “I could not be prouder for our faculty, staff, and entire school community with our results. Particularly Harlan High, where we are once again ranked among the very top-performing schools across the entire state. We are a small school district, with a proven track record for big impact when it comes to a student’s academic readiness. Our staff creates a culture that allows for great growth along the entire journey, culminating with life-changing results just as they graduate from Harlan High School. It makes me proud for our entire community that our small school district can be such an enormous source of pride for the achievement our students reach every year. Our primary responsibility is to prepare our students for academic excellence, and we have met the goal once again!”

Morton pointed out to achieve this level, a school is required to perform well in every assessment area. Harlan High School exceeded the state ACT average in every assessment category, including English, Reading, Math and Science. The school additionally achieved the 2nd highest composite average in the southeast/southcentral region. Harlan High also had the 20th highest scores across the entire state, ranking in the top 8 percent of Kentucky high schools.

Harlan High School students also achieved the top score of all Kentucky high schools in the writing category.

“Harlan High School is known for providing students and families with a quality education year after year,” said Harlan High School Principal Mike Bolton “Former Principal Britt Lawson along with the teaching and support staff poured into our students and the results haven’t changed much in the last decade. In fact, the school system from Sunshine Preschool through Harlan High School is responsible for the amazing results we see as our kids graduate. While the testing mechanism may change every few years, the formula at school remains the same. We will continue to set high expectations for our students, meet them where they are, and support them to achieve greatness, and then finally, we will celebrate them every step of the way. I am proud of our school community. What an accomplishment to be only one of 24 High Schools to achieve at this level!”

The Kentucky School Report Card moved to a color-coded system in 2022, displacing the older 5-star rating system. Elementary, middle, and high schools are ranked from the lowest score of red to the highest score of blue. The Kentucky Department of Education publicly released Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) results from the Spring 2024 assessment for all Kentucky public schools on Thursday, October 3.