DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (262.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Hopkins a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

With 18.1 fantasy points (4.5 per game), Hopkins is 72nd at his position and 208th in the NFL.

Hopkins has accumulated 113 yards receiving, on nine catches (13 targets), with one touchdown and 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during his past three games.

DeAndre Hopkins picked up 13.3 fantasy points — six receptions, 73 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Hopkins posted a season-low 0.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, eight yards, on one target.

Add Hopkins to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!