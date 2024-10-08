Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his game against the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Okonkwo is 36th at his position and 262nd in the league in fantasy points, with 11.1 (2.8 per game).

Okonkwo has accumulated 36 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.6 fantasy points (1.2 per game) over his past three games.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Chigoziem Okonkwo posted a season-high 7.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown.

Okonkwo picked up 0.5 fantasy points — one catch, five yards, on three targets — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

