Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 29th-ranked passing defense (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridley’s game versus the Colts this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 28.1 fantasy points (seven per game) in 2024, Ridley is ranked 162nd overall in the league and 54th at his position.

Ridley has accumulated 91 yards receiving, on six catches (12 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 7.7 fantasy points (23.1 total) over his past three games.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 against the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

