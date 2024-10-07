MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 7
Published 12:33 am Monday, October 7, 2024
The Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
Trying to gain an edge in the MLB? We break down the betting odds for all the big games today below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 7
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +110
- Total: 6 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (110) over the Tigers (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Max
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-150) over the Royals (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.