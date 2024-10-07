Jeep Fest returns for fall installment Published 9:26 am Monday, October 7, 2024

Jeep Fest is back! The semi-annual event will take over the grounds of the Harlan Center with preliminary activities beginning the evening of Friday, Oct. 1, with the festival kicking off in force along with many additional attractions to make for a two-day event that’s always fun for all.

Executive Director of the City of Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission Brandon Pennington took some time recently to go over the highlights of the upcoming event.

“We’re expecting about 200 jeepers to come in for the Fall Jeep Fest,” Pennington said. “This year we are doing Jeep Fest in conjunction with the Muddy Harlan Jeep Crew, which is a new Jeep club that’s been established here in Harlan County.”

According to Pennington, the event will get started on Friday, Oct.11, with a Jeep meet up and live music by a popular bluegrass-based group at 7 p.m. all before the festival goes into full swing on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“The Creekers will be playing from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.,” Pennington said. “On Saturday, registration will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and our festival will kick off at 10 a.m.”

The festival is open to everyone, regardless of Jeep ownership.

“Any person may attend,” Pennington said. “We invite the entire community to come out! There are going to be vendors, we have a Mountain Market that will open up inside the Harlan Center, we have live music and performances that will begin at noon and go throughout the entire day. It all culminates in the headlining act for the event, a Guns and Roses tribute band, Use Your Illusion.”

Pennington mentioned the event will feature a full lineup of music beginning at noon on Saturday. Live performances will be provided by local favorites The Kudzu Killers, Cody Howard, The Tripps, and Dakota Saylor.

The event will feature a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, hosted by the Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We’re also having a Duck Race,” Pennington said. “The proceeds will be shared with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Cop program.”

There will be an art contest on tap for the artistically inclined to enjoy.

“It’s a wood duck cutout art contest,” Pennington explained. “You can come pick up a wood cut out of a duck at the Harlan Center now, and they’re due back on Oct. 9. We’re going to put them up on display during the event, and you can come and vote for your favorite.”

The Mountain Market will be up and running between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“We’ll have anything from crafters, artists, homemade goods, or people that want to do a yard sale,” Pennington said. “We don’t limit the vendors; you just have to reserve a spot.”

For more information or to reserve a slot for the Mountain Market, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.