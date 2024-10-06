Week 7 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 2:39 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024
Wondering about the best bet among all 52 FBS games in Week 7? Our choice, in terms of over/unders, is Florida International vs. Liberty — but continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which could lead to parlay opportunities.
Get computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Florida International +19.5 vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Liberty Flames
- Projected Winner & Margin: Florida International by 3.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 8
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Maryland -9.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Maryland by 22.9 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 11
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 7.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Tennessee -10 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Tennessee by 18.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Oklahoma +14.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 7.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
