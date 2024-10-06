SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 7
Published 2:20 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024
Which team is on top of the SEC as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
- Last Game Result: L 40-35 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
- Last Game Result: W 27-3 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 31-13 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
- Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 5: Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
- Last Game Result: L 19-14 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
- Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 9: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: W 40-35 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
- Last Game Result: L 27-3 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 37th
- Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
- Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Missouri
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
- Last Game Result: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Florida
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
- Last Game Result: W 24-13 vs UCF
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
