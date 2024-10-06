How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 5 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:48 am Sunday, October 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Want to follow the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-1)
Total: 47		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-2.5)
Total: 48.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-1)
Total: 35.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-3)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-7.5)
Total: 48.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Broncos (-2.5)
Total: 35.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 49		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-7)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

