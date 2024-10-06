Bell County , Middlesboro advance to 50th District finals Published 8:14 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

The youth-laden Harlan County girls soccer team fell just short of its goal to play for a 50th District championship Saturday afternoon, falling 4-3 to host Bell County in a heart-stopping first-round game that was eventually decided on penalty kicks.

Middlesboro advanced to meet Bell in Monday’s 6 p.m. championship game at Dudley Hilton Field with an 8-0 win over Knox Central.

Bell County took a 1-0 lead just 54 seconds into the match with Harlan County and built a 3-0 lead that lasted late into the second half.

Harlan County coach Hannah Pittman said the early tally by the Lady Bobcats put her team on its heels early, but praised the grit and determination shown by her team in the latter stages of the match.

“We played rough the whole game,” Pittman said. “Once they scored on us 54 seconds in, the girls completely lost confidence in themselves.

“One of the differences of soccer compared to other sports that people don’t always recognize is that we don’t have timeouts. I couldn’t just call a 60-second break and encourage them then—I had to wait as they struggled and doubted themselves for the next 39:06.

“Once we talked at halftime, things definitely improved.”

The Lady Bears scored three times during the final 15 minutes of the game, all by freshmen. Ashton Marlow, Makenna Dillman and Adriana Rowe all found the back of the net during the pivotal stretch, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

After two overtime periods, Bell scored on three of its five shot-attempts during the penalty kick phase. Rowe and junior Rileigh Duff each scored, before Bell goalkeeper Kiley Cupp made a diving save on a shot by senior Callie Smith that would have sent the game to sudden death.

“We did great in overtime and my shooters did great in PKs,” Pittman added. “I couldn’t have asked for better from them and I hope they know that I’m proud of them, regardless of the outcome.”

Bell got goals from Jayda Boateng, Kyra Ho and Allie Partin during regulation time, and Cupp was credited with 18 saves.

Harlan County junior goalkeeper Willow Peace saved 18 shots by the Lady Bobcats, and drew the praise of her coach.

“Willow did great in PKs,” Pittman said. “She was in the toughest situation you can be in and held her own.”

Harlan County finished its season with a 6-9 record and returns all but three players next year.

Middlesboro got three goals from Keevi Betts, two from Hannah Fleet and single tallies from Kolbi Mason, Morgan Martin and Alysia White in its win over Knox Central. Lady Jackets goalkeeper Trinity Partin was credited with one save.