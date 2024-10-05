Middlesboro defense dominates in shutout victory over Dragons Published 4:51 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

MIDDLESBOFO — A Middlesboro defense that drew the ire of coach Larry French in three straight losses to start the season is suddenly growing up and showing out.

The Jackets ran their win streak to three with a dominating effort Friday against visiting Harlan, limiting the Green Dragons to 58 yards of offense and five first downs in a 21-0 victory. Harlan was held to zero first downs and four yards of offense in the first half.

“We got some points on the board in the second quarter, then the defense took over,” said French. “We played pretty well defensively and had some big stops, plus three picks. Those were big plays for us. I think stopping their run game was big also. I have to give credit to coach Massingill and the defense. They did a great job. They played better tonight than they have all year.”

Harlan fell to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in district action.

“Let’s give credit to Middlesboro. They had a good scheme. They loaded the box and stopped us. That’s all I can say,” said Harlan coach Brian Williams, who made his first return to his alma mater in years. Williams was a standout player for the Jackets in the 1980s before going on to play at the University of Kentucky.

“No question. This was where I was raised. There are teachers in this school district who played a big part in helping me grow up,” he said. “It means a lot. The program is really in good hands with coach (Larry) French. I can’t tell you the last time I was in this stadium.”

Senior tailback Vincent Smith carried a Middlesboro offense that had its share of struggles, including a third quarter that produced minus three yards. Smith ran for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Jackets improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in district action.

After a scoreless first quarter, Smith put the Jackets on the board when he took a snap in the wildcat and went 22 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The first of three Sebastian Kyle extra points put the Jackets up 7-0 with 5:41 to play in the first half.

The Middlesboro offense was back in business three plays later when Darius Akal caught a short pass from Baylor Varner before fumbling on the Jackets’ 48. Smith and Blake Lambert each picked up first downs before quarterback Deakon Partin went over the left side from the 1 with 22 seconds left in the half. Kyle’s extra point pushed the lead to 14-0.

Harlan’s defense was especially strong in the third quarter and almost turned the momentum when a snap went over Partin’s head as he lined up to punt. Partin was able to retrieve the ball and got off a deflected punt from near his own goal line as he was hit by a Harlan defender. Officials huddled and called a roughing the kicker penalty against the Dragons. Another penalty pushed the ball to near midfield.

“I’m going to find out if that was the right call,” Williams said. “It was a 14-0 game and we’d have the ball at the 10 or 11 and have an opportunity to stick it in and make it a one-possession game.”

The first of two Amarie Houston interceptions set the stage for a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took over nine minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. Smith went in from the 8 with 2:17 left to close the scoring.

Harlan put together its best drive of the night in the final two minutes as Varner completed two passes to Nate Montanaro for first downs before Houston’s second interception, this one at the goal line, ended the threat.

Middlesboro (3-3) plays host to Pineville on Friday. Harlan (1-5) will be at home against Knott Central.

———

Middlesboro 21, Harlan 0

Email newsletter signup

Harlan 0 0 0 0 — 0

Middlesboro 0 14 0 7 — 21

M — Smith 22 run (Kyle kick)

M — Partin 1 run (Kyle kick)

M — Smith 8 run (Kyle kick)

HHS MHS

First downs 5 18

Rushes-Yds 16-29 42-164

Passing 39 41

Comp-Att-Int 6-13-3 5-14-0

Punts 5-27 4-26

Fumbles 1-1 3-0

Penalties 9-78 10-95

RUSHING — Harlan, Washington 4-10, Varner 4-9, Akal 3-7, Sharp 5-3. Middlesboro, Smith 15-114, Partin 10-47, Lambert 4-19, Shehan 1-(-4), Lawson 2-(-12).

PASSING — Harlan, Varner 6-13-3-39. Middlesboro, D. Partin 5-14-0-41.

RECEIVING—Harlan, Montanaro 3-18, Akal 2-7, Clem 1-4. Middlesboro, Shehan 4-42, Lawson 1-(-1).