Casolari’s countless hours on course pay off with regional title Published 9:16 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

At the tender age of 16, Harlan County High School junior Brayden Casolari has already compiled a golf resume’ that would be the envy of virtually anyone who has played the sport, competitively.

And the newly-crowned Region 10 champion is looking to add to his impressive list of accomplishments at the Kentucky state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday in Bowling Green.

Casolari’s two-over-par round of 73 at the semistate tournament in Somerset last week was good for a tie for 11th, and punched his ticket for the state competition for the second time in his three-year prep career with the Black Bears.

“The goal this year was to be regional champion,” Casolari said. “When I got to the regional, I played like I wanted to win. I wanted it so badly.

“Then we moved on to semistate, and going into that tournament, I just wanted to play calm and just qualify for state. I shot two-over-par there. I wouldn’t say I hit the ball well, but I was happy to stay where I was and qualify for state.”

Two years ago, Casolari became the first HCHS golfer to qualify for the state tournament in the 15-year history of the program, and the first golfer from Harlan County to make it to state competition since Aaron Watkins represented Cawood High School around 2005 or 2006.

Prior to becoming the first Black Bear to win a regional championship, Casolari earned his third consecutive Pine Mountain Golf Conference Player of the Year honor and led the Black Bears to their third straight conference championship.

Casolari is riding a wave of confidence heading into the state tournament, and realizes that if his putting holds up, he can make some noise at Bowling Green Country Club.