WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Oct. 4 Published 1:39 am Friday, October 4, 2024

Betting on today’s WNBA action will be much easier after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Oct. 4

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Total Pick: Over (151.5)

Over (151.5) Prediction: Sun 80, Lynx 77

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (+2.5)

Liberty (+2.5) Total Pick: Under (165.5)

Under (165.5) Prediction: Aces 83, Liberty 82

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

