Published 8:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 5

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, two excellent rushers will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take on Ja’Quinden Jackson and the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC
Dont’e Thornton WR 7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG
Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Joshua Josephs DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL
Dominic Bailey DL 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Jakobe Thomas DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Arkansas Key Players

Name Position Stats
Taylen Green QB 1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG
Ja’Quinden Jackson RB 509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
Andrew Armstrong WR 29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG
Isaiah Sategna WR 16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG
Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
Landon Jackson DL 14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
Doneiko Slaughter DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
TJ Metcalf DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 70-0
9/7/2024 at Oklahoma State L 39-31
9/14/2024 vs. UAB W 37-27
9/21/2024 at Auburn W 24-14
9/28/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 21-17
10/5/2024 vs. Tennessee
10/19/2024 vs. LSU
10/26/2024 at Mississippi State
11/2/2024 vs. Ole Miss
11/16/2024 vs. Texas
11/23/2024 vs. Louisiana Tech
11/30/2024 at Missouri

