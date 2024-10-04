Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5 Published 8:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, two excellent rushers will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take on Ja’Quinden Jackson and the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC

7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC Dont’e Thornton WR 7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Joshua Josephs DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL Dominic Bailey DL 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Jakobe Thomas DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas – 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Arkansas Key Players

Name Position Stats Taylen Green QB 1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT

331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG Ja’Quinden Jackson RB 509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC

7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG Andrew Armstrong WR 29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG Isaiah Sategna WR 16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK Landon Jackson DL 14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK Doneiko Slaughter DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT TJ Metcalf DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Arkansas Schedule