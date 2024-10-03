Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, October 3, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers should come out on top in their game versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to our computer projections. If you’re looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-13.5) Under (57) Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.3% in this contest.

The Volunteers’ record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Tennessee has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Tennessee has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 57, 2.8 points fewer than the average total in Tennessee games thus far this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Razorbacks based on the moneyline is 20.4%.

The Razorbacks are 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average over/under for Arkansas games this season is 0.4 more points than the point total of 57 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Razorbacks 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 54 7 70 1.5 38 12.5 Arkansas 35.8 20.2 53.5 13.5 27.5 26.5

