How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Thursday, October 3, 2024
In a Thursday MLB Playoff schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
How to watch all the games in MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 3
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:32 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: TBA
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:08 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: TBA
- Royals Starter: TBA
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:08 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:08 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: TBA
- Braves Starter: TBA
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.