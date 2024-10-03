County forms board to oversee Benham Schoolhouse Inn Published 9:16 am Thursday, October 3, 2024

The Harlan County Fiscal Court took action regarding the future of the Benham Schoolhouse Inn during a recent meeting, appointing members to a board to manage the property in the interest of the county.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called a special called meeting to discuss the matter with the magistrates.

“We had the RFP deadline last Thursday,” Mosley said. “We received three proposals.”

Mosley told the magistrates one of the proposals had been updated.

“There’s been a lot of vetting these proposals over the last few days,” Mosley said.

Mosley mentioned he had conversations with all three entities which submitted a proposal, including Travis Warf who has operated the Inn for the past several years.

“As you recall, Mr. (Travis) Warf kind of withdrew himself from the process, stating he felt with the two other proposals submitted there was very competent potential,” Mosley said.

Following a lengthy discussion on both proposal’s specifics, Mosley gave his opinion on the options.

“I think either of them would do a remarkable job,” Mosley said. “What this comes down to, is the court’s vision for the facility and desire to either keep it operational or look at another possibility as it relates to operations. I laid out a myriad of options during the last meeting, and one of those options was the possibility of considering a board to operate the facility.”

Mosley pointed out one of the proposals would also require a board to be created.

“If there is a board that would be put in place…the board essentially could operate the facility, hire a manager, and move forward,” Mosley said. “It could operate similar to how it’s operated now, just with a board in place like we do with the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course or the Outdoor Recreation Board.”

Mosley noted there are some issues with the facility which need addressed.

“It’s a nearly 100-year-old building,” Mosley said. “There are a few things that need some attention.”

Mosley pointed out the Inn is important from a tourism perspective.

“Our economic impact numbers for tourism have gone up annually,” Mosley said. “We’re seeing Boone’s Ridge getting ready to open in our neighboring county that’s going to bring 800,000 more people to the region. We need more beds, not less. We need more hotel rooms, not less…the need for the Benham Inn is justified.”

Mosley explained the county would have financial responsibilities pertaining to the property regardless of which direction the magistrates chose.

“It all comes down to the philosophy of how we want to handle this,” Mosley said. “The other thing it comes down to is what would be the expense on the front side…either way, we’re going to have some skin in this game.”

Mosley noted should a board hire a manager, costs such as liability insurance would have to be addressed.

“It comes down to…what you’re comfortable with,” Mosley said. “If we do move forward with a board, we have spoken to some individuals that are willing to be a part of that process.”

Magistrate Paul Browning summed up his thoughts on the issue.

“The proposal I was most excited about initially…as some of the things were looked at, part of that proposal required a significant investment,” Browning said.

Browning noted one proposal would require the county to invest approximately $600,000 in the facility, while the other would require approximately $250,000 from the county.

“The $250,000 has no possibility of return,” Browning said. “The $600,000 has some possibility of return, but it’s probably still going to be a net (loss) of about $250,000.”

Browning said he currently favors the option of creating a board to manage the property.

“With a board, we still have the investment that we’re going to have to do,” Browning said. “The difference in the two proposals and having a board is with a board we have 100 percent of any return on the investment… and we have more direction with the dollars that are being spent.”

Following some further discussion, the magistrates decided to table all proposals and approved a motion to create the Benham Schoolhouse Inn Board to oversee the operations and management of the facility.

The court then approved the appointment of seven individuals to the Benham Schoolhouse Inn Board: Danny Quillen, Erica Eldridge, Lu Sturgill, Lynn Cox, Stephanie Morgan, Lee Harrison, and Scott Sherman.