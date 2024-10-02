Lady Bears close regular season by blowing past Central on Senior Night

Published 8:41 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chris Jones Harlan County's Amelia Kazy was one of three HCHS seniors to play their last home game Tuesday in the Lady Bears' 13-5 win over Knox Central. Kazy scored a goal as HCHS improved to 6-8.
By Bill Templeton
Sports Writer

Playing in their final soccer game Tuesday night at the James A. Cawood field, Harlan County seniors Amelia Kazy, Callie Smith and Kaydie Coots made it a night to remember.
Meanwhile, freshman Adriana Rowe further established herself as the future of the Lady Black Bears’ program with another high-octane offensive performance.
Kazy, Smith and Coots each scored a goal, and Rowe scored an eye-popping eight times en route to a lopsided, 13-5 win over Knox Central.
“I’m completely over the moon,” assistant coach Emily Bryant said after the game. “I’m happy for them on Senior Night. We’re going to hate to see them go.”
Bryant was in charge of the team with coach Hannah Pittman out due to illness.
The three seniors scored during a span of just over minutes during the second half, including Coots’ first career goal on a penalty kick.

 

