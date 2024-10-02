HC’s Casolari qualifies for state tournament in Bowling Green Published 9:57 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

After all he’s already accomplished, Harlan County’s Brayden Casolari has established himself as one of the best high school golfers in county history.

He will end his season next week where all of the state’s best want to finish – at the state golf tournament in Bowling Green.

Casolari, the Region 10 champion, finished in a tie for 11th at the semistate tournament in Somerset on Wednesday to qualify for state competition on Tuesday and Wednesday. Casolari shot a two-over par 73.

Harlan County senior Alex Creech also competed in the semistate tourney after qualifying with a strong showing in the regional.

Casolari won the regional title last week in a playoff after shooting a five-under par 67. Casolari finished sixth in the state 2A Classic earlier this season, and he also repeated as the Pine Mountain Golf Conference champion while leading the Bears to the team title.