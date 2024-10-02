Brock, Gross score three times each as Bears rout Knox Central

Published 8:39 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chris Jones Harlan County midfielder Ray Splawn elevated over the turf for a header to a trailing Black Bear during the Bears’ win Monday over Barbourville.
By Bill Templeton
Sports Writer

Playing its second home match in as many days on wet turf at the James A. Cawood field, the Harlan County boys soccer team staged an offensive clinic Tuesday night in a lopsided 8-0 win over Knox Central.
Following a 3-0 win over Barbourville on Monday night at JACES that failed to impress HC coach Tommy Key, the Black Bears scored early and often against Knox Central, invoking the mercy rule less than seven minutes into the second half.
“We came out (Monday) and laid an egg, and they wanted to right the ship today,” Key said. “Going into district play, we need to be firing on all cylinders.”
That was certainly the case Tuesday, as senior Bradley Brock and sophomore Luther Gross each scored three times, while senior Ray Splawn added a pair of tallies.

 

Brock, Gross score three times each as Bears rout Knox Central

