Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, Oct. 5
Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) face an SEC matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17
- Tennessee is -546 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +391.
- Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -546 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Razorbacks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +391 odds on them winning this game.
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 84.5%.
Email newsletter signup
Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-13.5)
- Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Arkansas has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There have been three Arkansas games that have finished with a combined score over 58.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 89.8 points per game, 31.3 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this matchup.
Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.8
|62.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|40.7
|56
|33
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.4
|60.5
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|48.5
|30.7
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.