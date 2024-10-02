Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) face an SEC matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17 Tennessee is -546 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +391.

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -546 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arkansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Razorbacks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +391 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 84.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)



Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Volunteers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Arkansas has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)

Under (58.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been three Arkansas games that have finished with a combined score over 58.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 89.8 points per game, 31.3 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 62.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 56 33 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Arkansas Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 60.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.8 48.5 30.7 ATS Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

