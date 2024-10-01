Ranked among state’s top goalkeepers, HC’s Burkhart wants to end career with another district title Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

Four-year varsity standout Travis Burkhart seems to be in the appropriate position as goalkeeper for the Harlan County Black Bears soccer team.

“Travis is the one who keeps us going. He’s a keeper for a reason, because he keeps the team together,” assistant coach Tracey Tye said about Burkhart.

“He’s the first one here at practice and he’s the last one to leave. When he’s not working a full-time job, he’s dedicated to this team.”

After playing both football and soccer last season for the Black Bears, Burkhart shelved the gridiron sport in favor of soccer and with an eye on the program’s fourth consecutive district championship.

Burkhart, who has ranked among the state’s statistical leaders in saves throughout the current season, is happy to be able to not split his time between two sports

“I played football last year just to try it out and I did not like it,” he said. “It gives me more time to work with these players; players I’ve been with since middle school.”

Although he admitted that he enjoys seeing his name listed among the state’s statistical leaders, Burkhart doesn’t seem overly interested in how he ranks. Instead, he is more focused on helping his team win games.

“It’s definitely nice to see my name on that list,” Burkhart smiled. “It’s a good feeling that kind of makes you cocky and more confident in your ability to save a ball and help your team win a game.”

When asked on which skills he worked during summer workouts, Burkhart mentioned both a mental, as well as physical, focus with an eye on improving his already-solid skillsets.

“A lot of it is about not second-guessing yourself,” Burkhart said. “If you think to go a certain way, just go for it, because a lot of the time it’s just about reflexes and speed and acting quick. If you think for too long, you’ll miss it. If you don’t react soon enough, they’ll score.

“Most of my training is just about being quick on my feet, and be able to jump, slide and dive. (The offense) has to focus on their foot work, their passing, and their strength with their shot. I don’t have to do any of that. I just have to worry about my hands.”

Having a goalkeeper and team leader like Burkhart has not been lost on other members of the team, including senior standouts Bradley Brock and Ray Splawn.

“It’s a great feeling,” Brock said when asked about Burkhart. “The goalie really is the beginning of the team; the rock, and you just kind of go from there.

“It’s nice to know that we’ve got a guy who’s consistently in the state rankings and that you can count on him.”

Splawn agreed, saying, “I feel like we’re working for Travis. He really is the foundation of the team. We’re really blessed to have him. He’s a terrific guy on, and off, the field.”

“I’ve been with these boys for years, and it would be really, really great to come out here and win this district for our seniors one more time,” Burkhart said.