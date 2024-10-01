How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 1 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

On a Tuesday WNBA playoff schedule that includes two exciting matchups, the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty is one game in particular to savor.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.