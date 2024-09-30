Update on Senator Johnnie Turner Published 10:02 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Senator Johnnie Turner is recovering from an accident he suffered on Sept. 15, in which he was on a riding mower that went into an empty swimming pool leaving him in critical condition.

Dustin Isaacs provided an update on the behalf of the Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus.

“We spoke again with Senator Turner’s family this morning for an update and remain encouraged by his progress,” states the update. “He recently had his first physical therapy assessment, is physically improving and remains in good spirits. Although he’s still in some pain and remains in the ICU, we’re confident in the strength and resilience he continues to exhibit.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re all optimistic about his continued positive progress and ask all Kentuckians to keep him and his family in their prayers.”

Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, represents the 29th Senate District, encompassing Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, and Letcher Counties. Turner is a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Judiciary, Natural Resources and Energy, Transportation, and Banking and Insurance. He also serves as a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation.