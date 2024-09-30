Tennessee vs. Arkansas Oct. 5 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:21 am Monday, September 30, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks will meet on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, in a matchup of SEC teams.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas game info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas statistical matchup

Tennessee Arkansas 565.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 495 (7th) 176 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.4 (74th) 290 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (21st) 275.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (27th) 5 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (114th) 7 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (42nd)

Tennessee leaders

The Volunteers’ offense has been carried by Dylan Sampson, who has rushed for 449 yards (112.3 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Sampson has been a factor in the receiving game, grabbing seven balls on seven targets for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

In four games, Nico Iamaleava has aired it out for 892 yards (223 yards per game) to go along with seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scrambled for 117 yards (4.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeSean Bishop has helped the Volunteers’ offense by running for 287 yards (71.8 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,236 yards (247.2 per game), completing 54.3% of his throws, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

In addition, Green has run for 331 yards and four TDs.

In five games, Ja’Quinden Jackson has rushed for 509 yards (101.8 per game) and nine TDs.

In the passing game, Jackson has scored zero touchdowns, with seven receptions for 77 yards.

In five games, Andrew Armstrong has 29 catches for 420 yards (84 per game) and zero touchdowns.

