Will Will Levis Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:56 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), is Will Levis a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Levis has 86 yards on 11 carries (28.7 ypg).

Levis has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0

