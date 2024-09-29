Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:56 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), is Tyler Boyd a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd’s 14 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 77 yards (25.7 per game).

Boyd does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0

