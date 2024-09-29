Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:56 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Should you wager on Treylon Burks scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks has 11 yards receiving on two receptions (six targets), averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Having played three games this year, Burks has not tallied a TD reception.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0

