Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:56 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

When the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins go head to head in Week 4 on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Chigoziem Okonkwo hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week’s matchup and whether he’s a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo’s seven catches (on seven targets) have netted him 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one TD.

Okonkwo, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Bet on Okonkwo’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 2 15 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.